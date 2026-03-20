Rizal’s former residence in Germany acquired by Leviste

BATANGAS 1st District Rep. Leandro Legarda Leviste announced that he has acquired the historic house in Wilhelmsfeld, Germany, where Dr. Jose Rizal once stayed.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, March 15, 2026, Leviste shared that Rizal completed parts of his novel Noli Me Tangere in the house in February 1887 — a work that helped awaken Filipino nationalism during Spanish colonization.

Leviste said the purchase was suggested by his mother, Sen. Loren Legarda, after the property’s owner reportedly reached out. He added that no government funds were used, with the goal of preserving the site.

The house, which served as a residence for pastors since 1886, has reportedly been unused since the Covid-19 pandemic. Leviste plans to convert it into a museum.

“Rizal stayed in Wilhelmsfeld in 1886 while studying ophthalmology at the University of Heidelberg, upon the invitation of his friend Pastor Karl Ullmer,” Leviste said.

The signing ceremony was attended by Leviste and Dr. Franz Hack Ullmer, a descendant of Pastor Ullmer, along with local officials and representatives of the Protestant church, including Wilhelmsfeld Mayor Dr. Tobias Dangel and Knights of Rizal German chapter commander Herbert Ehses. / TRC S