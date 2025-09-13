RJ Abarrientos thrilled to learn from ‘Flying A’

SOPHOMORE guard RJ Abarrientos is raring to learn tricks under the guidance of his famous uncle, Johnny “The Flying A” Abarrientos, now that the two are reunited at Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings.

Johnny, the 1996 PBA Most Valuable Player, will have a hands-on role in shaping RJ’s growth after officially joining Tim Cone’s coaching staff with the Gin Kings. He moved over following a decade as an assistant coach with Magnolia.

The switch came shortly after veteran playmaker LA Tenorio wrapped up his 19-year PBA career to take on the head coaching role with the Magnolia Hotshots as the league enters its 50th season.

RJ shared that he was vacationing in Taiwan with his wife when he learned that his uncle was heading to Ginebra — news that made him even more excited for the season ahead. / RSC