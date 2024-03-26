RJN nabs two titles in Zark’s Burger 3x3 Cebu

TEAM RJN emerged with two championships in the Zark’s Burger 3x3 Cebu Leg last Sunday, March 24, 2024, at the Roadstar Gym in Basak-Pardo, Cebu City.

RJN won the 12-under and 14-under championships to advance to the national finals. Each team also received a cash prize of P10,000.

RJN’s 12-under squad is composed of Rod Abarquez, Shem Rio, Samuel Malagar and David Bulawin, while the RJN 14-under has John Sasil, Jay Obeso, Angelo Dosdos and Bernard Alsola.

The Balamban Leopards emerged with the crown in the 16-under division, thanks to Lyco Ventura, Louie Estorba, Ken Rebolbad and Wendell Compasion.

Lastly, the Hustle Rising Sun captured the 18-under title. The team is made up of Christop Abellana, Joshua Micaros, Jun Gastanes and Artrubin Sido. / JNP