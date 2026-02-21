RKF-Iloilo debuts with lopsided win; Mighty Warriors, Tigers also triumph

AN IMPRESSIVE victory greeted visiting RKF-Iloilo as they buried KESB Construction, 101–79, in the opening game of the 2026 Cebu City Charter Day Cup at the Cebu City Sports Institute on Friday, February 20.



The 2025 Sinulog Cup champions gave KESB no room to breathe and quickly pulled away, closing the first half with a commanding 60–39 lead.



JP Calvo scattered 11 points along with five rebounds, three assists, and two steals to lead RKF to victory. He was named Best Player of the Game.



Joaquin Jaymalin also scored in double figures with 12 points, while Nene Sumido and Billy Robles contributed 10 points each.



Christopher Isabelo led KESB with 18 points, highlighted by three steals.

RKF, under coach Florence Conlu, will try to secure their second win tonight when they face Tiger Ship Builders in the main game scheduled at 8 p.m.



In another game, the Mighty Warriors of God/Sherilin, coached by Gerald Ylaya, edged the powerhouse Kuya Eric squad in a thrilling contest, 77–75.



Kuya Eric appeared to be on track for victory after posting a 56–47 lead in the third quarter.



However, in the fourth frame, the Mighty Warriors found a small opening and capitalized on it to complete a stunning comeback against Kuya Eric, bannered by JR Quinahan, Steve Nash, Mac Tallo, and Reed Juntilla.



Gab Cometa led the Mighty Warriors with 16 points, while Raffy Celis and Joshua dela Cerna added 12 points each.



For the defeated Kuya Eric team, Jancork Cabahug scored 18 points, while Froilan Mangubat and Quinahan chipped in 14 and 10 points, respectively.



Tiger Ship Builders also registered their first win after dominating Service Heroes, 91–76.



Former University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons standout Jun Manzo poured in 19 points along with four assists for Tiger Ship Builders, coached by Lloyd Solis.



Jayson Balabag scored 18 points, while Neon Chavez added 12 for the losing Service Heroes. (JBM)