RKF-Iloilo opens Charter Day Cup with big win

THE visiting RKF-Iloilo team started strong in the 2026 Cebu City Charter Day Cup by defeating KESB Construction, 101–79, on Friday, Feb. 20, at the City Sports Institute.

RKF-Iloilo, the champions of the 2025 Sinulog Cup, controlled the game from the beginning. They quickly built a big lead and were ahead, 60–39, at halftime. KESB struggled to catch up for the rest of the match.

JP Calvo was named Best Player of the Game. He scored 11 points, grabbed five rebounds, made three assists, and had two steals.

Other top scorers for RKF-Iloilo were Joaquin Jaymalin with 12 points, and Nene Sumido and Billy Robles, who scored 10 points each.

For KESB, Christopher Isabelo led the team with 18 points and also had three steals.

Mighty Warriors pull off comeback win

In another exciting game, the Mighty Warriors of God/Sherilin shocked the Kuya Eric squad with a close 77–75 victory.

Kuya Eric was ahead, 56–47, in the third quarter and looked ready to win. However, the Mighty Warriors played better in the fourth quarter and completed a strong comeback.

Kuya Eric’s team included players like JR Quiñahan, Steve Nash, Mac Tallo, and Reed Juntilla.

The Mighty Warriors were led by Gab Cometa with 16 points. Raffy Celis and Joshua dela Cerna added 12 points each.

For Kuya Eric, Jancork Cabahug scored 18 points, while Froilan Mangubat added 14.

Tiger Ship Builders also win

The Tiger Ship Builders earned their first victory by beating the Service Heroes, 91–76.

Former University of the Philippines player Jun Manzo led Tiger Ship Builders with 19 points and four assists.

Jayson Balabag scored 18 points, while Neon Chavez added 12 for Service Heroes. / JBM