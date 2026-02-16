RKF-Iloilo returns for 2026 Cebu City Charter Cup

2025 Cebu City Sinulog Cup champion RKF-Iloilo is back and ready to compete for another crown in the 2026 Cebu City Charter Cup Open, happening Feb. 20–24 at the Cebu City Sports Institute Gym in Barangay Sawang Calero.

Tournament organizer Rocky Alcoseba confirmed that the five-day event will feature six teams, including RKF and other top local squads.

Owned by Ryan Keith Fio, RKF-Iloilo brings a star-studded lineup, including several MPBL players, and adds local talents Emman Calo and Reinhard Jumamoy to the team. The squad won the 2025 Sinulog Cup by defeating Welec Trucking Services and also made it to the finals of the 2025 Cebu City Mayor’s Cup.

RKF will open against Tigers Ship Builders, led by Jaybee Mantilla, Paul Desiderio, Shaquille Imperial, Janrey Pasaol, and Kirby Mongcopa from Far Eastern University.

Other teams include: Kuya Eric Team, featuring Mac Tallo, JR Quiñahan, Reeve Ugsang, Jancork Cabahug, and Ted Saga; Mighty Warriors, with Shane Menina, Gab Cometa, and Gileant Delator; KESB Construction; and the Service Heroes.

The six teams are split into two groups, and each team will play three elimination games against teams from the opposite group.

The champion team will win ₱200,000, the runner-up gets ₱100,000, and the third and fourth placers take home ₱50,000 and ₱20,000, respectively.

This is the third semi-commercial basketball tournament under Mayor Nestor Archival, and admission is free for fans who want to catch the action live. / JBM