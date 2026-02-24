RKF, Kuya Eric reach finals after thrilling wins

RKF-ILOILO and Kuya Eric won their respective semifinal games on Monday night, Feb. 23, to set up a title showdown in the 2026 Cebu City Charter Cup at the City Sports Institute Gym in Barangay Sawang Calero.

RKF wins in overtime

RKF defeated the Tiger Ship Builders, 83-80, in an exciting overtime game.

With only 57 seconds left in the fourth quarter, RKF was behind, 75-70. The Ship Builders had just made back-to-back three-pointers, and it looked like they were about to win.

But RKF did not give up.

After a timeout, Arwind Santos made two free throws to cut the lead to 75-72. Moments later, veteran Emman Calo hit a big three-pointer to tie the score at 75-75 and send the game into overtime.

In the extra five minutes, RKF kept their momentum. Calo and Santos made important shots to secure the victory.

Santos led RKF with 19 points, while Ced Ablaza added 14 points before fouling out. For the Ship Builders, Jaybie Mantilla scored 21 points and grabbed five rebounds, while Genmar Bragais and James Tempra each scored 12.

Kuya Eric escapes in final seconds

In the other semifinal game, Kuya Eric pulled off a dramatic 84-83 win over Mighty Warriors-Sherilin.

Kuya Eric led most of the game but found themselves trailing, 83-82, with just 11 seconds left after a basket by Raffy Celis.

In the final moments, Reeve Ugsang scored on an alley-oop play to give Kuya Eric the lead and the win.

Jancork Cabahug led Kuya Eric with 22 points. Steve Nash Enriquez added 14 points, while Froilan Mangubat and Luigi Gabisan chipped in 12 and 10 points, respectively.

For the Mighty Warriors, Shane Menina scored 18 points and Celis added 15. / JBM