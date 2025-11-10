RLC earnings hit P10.2B on solid sales

ROBINSONS Land Corp. (RLC) posted a P3.3-billion profit in the third quarter of 2025, lifting nine-month earnings to P10.17 billion, up two percent year-on-year, or 10 percent excluding last year’s one-time gain from its GoTyme reclassification.

Consolidated revenues grew 13 percent to P35.61 billion, supported by a 28 percent jump in development revenues and a nine percent rise in investment income.

The residential segment led growth with a 76 percent surge in realized revenues, while mall, office and hotel operations all improved.

RLC reduced debt by 21 percent to P41.9 billion, bringing its net debt-to-equity ratio down to 18 percent.

A P7.75-billion RL Commercial REIT Inc. share placement, 3.7 times oversubscribed, will fund new projects. / KOC