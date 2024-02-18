Road along Fuente Osmeña to reopen February 19

THE portion of Osmeña Boulevard in Cebu City that was closed on Thursday, February 15, 2024, will be reopened on Monday, February 19, as the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit Project (CBRT) project contractor completed dismantling the slabs of the skywalk that connected Robinsons Mall and the Department of Health near Fuente Osmeña.

In a phone interview on Sunday, Cebu City Councilor Jerry Guardo, chairman of the committee on infrastructure, said they would make sure that the road will be passable for vehicles.

Guardo said the contractor will demolish the remaining parts of the skywalk, specifically the stairs.

When asked why the road was not opened on Sunday, Guardo said the contractor had not yet cleared the area of debris due to the dismantling and demolition process.

“We have to make sure because we are for the safety, 'nya naa pa ila mga equipment,” Guardo said.

(We have to make sure because we prioritize safety, and their equipment is still there.)

He also said the contractor can only transport the dismantled slabs to the South Road Properties (SRP) during the night.

For the other skywalk located near Cebu Normal University, Guardo said the dismantling is scheduled to begin on weekends, starting Friday, February 23, 2024.

He said the road will still be closed, but there is nothing to worry about since work will take place in the evening. (SunStar Philippines)