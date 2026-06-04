Road crash deaths rise in Cebu

CEBU Province recorded more road fatalities this year despite a decline in overall road crash cases, prompting authorities to intensify enforcement and focus on accident-prone areas.

Data presented during the media forum on “Road Incidents in Cebu” showed fatalities in road crashes classified as reckless imprudence cases rose 26 percent, from 69 deaths recorded between Jan. 1 and May 27, 2025, to 87 deaths during the same period in 2026.

Lt. Col. Jose Rovic Villarin, deputy director for operations of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO), said the increase in fatalities remains a major concern despite the overall decline in road incidents.

The number of incidents may be decreasing, but more lives are being lost, Villarin said.

CPPO recorded a total of 3,570 road accidents in 2025. In 2026, 2,581 cases have been reported so far.

Motorcycle-related incidents

Police data showed motorcycles continued to account for the highest number of crashes.

Motorcycle-related incidents accounted for the highest number among all vehicle categories in the 2026 tally so far, with 1,081 cases, ahead of crashes involving four-wheel vehicles, bicycles and tricycles. In 2025, motorcycle incidents reached 1,193 for the full year.

Villarin said many incidents involved motorists suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Authorities are focusing interventions on accident hotspots, particularly in southern Cebu.

Villarin identified Talisay City, Minglanilla and Naga City as among the areas with the highest number of road incidents, noting that limited road alternatives in southern Cebu contribute to heavier congestion than in northern Cebu.

Police attributed the overall decline in road accidents to stricter checkpoint operations and tighter enforcement of traffic laws.

Villarin said officers were directed to intensify monitoring of motorists driving without valid licenses, and operations found many drivers carrying expired licenses.

He urged parents to prevent underage and unlicensed driving. “Do not let your recklessness ruin and jeopardize your family,” Villarin said, reminding motorists that loved ones are waiting for them at home. / Jhoyenn Sumayang, CNU Intern