Road Management Authority ‘to replace’ transportation office

CEBU City Mayor Michael Rama is proposing to call the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) the Road Management Authority (RMA).

Rama said the objective of the proposal is to avoid any confusion or misunderstanding since CTO is also the acronym for the City Treasurer’s Office.

“Naa nay CCTO, naa pud CTO (There already is a CCTO, and there is also a CTO). Maong ato nang usbon (That’s why we are going to change it) to Road Management Authority,” he said during the Sugboanon Channel’s program “Ingna’ng Mayor” on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024.

Because CCTO and CTO appear to be one and the same, the mayor said he sometimes wondered whether media interviews were referring to finances or vehicle clamping.

“Maglibog ta usahay (It can get confusing sometimes). Unsa man ni nga interview? Kuwarta or clamping (Is the interview on money or clamping)?” he said.

“It (CCTO) should be dissociated from the treasurer’s office,” Rama added.

But before the name of the office can be changed, he said there is a need for an ordinance to be enacted.

In the meantime, he said the name change can be done through an executive order.

Rama said he already informed City Councilor Rey Gealon, the City’s traffic czar, about the matter.

In a chat message on Friday, Jan. 5, Gealon said he will discuss and deliberate the proposal as soon as it reaches the Traffic Management Coordination Committee.

When asked about the similarity between RMA and his surname, Rama dismissed any correlation, saying he initially preferred to call it Road Management Office.

He added that the suggestion did not come from him.

Rama said this isn’t the first time that terminologies and acronyms have been replaced during his tenure.

The mayor said he stopped using the term “urban poor” to refer to the marginalized, instead referring to them as the “aspiring sector.”

He said he also renamed the Squatters Prevention Encroachment Elimination Division (Speed) to Prevention, Restoration, Order, Beautification and Enhancement (Probe) because he thought Speed sounded too anti-poor.