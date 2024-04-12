Road rage incident leads to stabbing in Consolacion

A ROAD rage incident had resulted in the stabbing of a man who ended up in the hospital.

The incident took place around 8 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2024, in Hilltop, Barangay Casili, Consolacion, Cebu.

Police identified the victim as Rodelio Palas, 41, of Sitio Cambohan, Barangay Casili, and the suspect as Carl Anthony Alibangbang, 22, of Barangay Jubay, Liloan.

In an investigation conducted by Consolacion police under station commander Lieutenant Colonel Verniño Noserale, it was discovered that the two got into an argument after nearly colliding while riding motorcycles.

In the midst of their disagreement, the suspect pulled out a hunting knife and stabbed the victim in the back.

The suspect, however, was apprehended by the police during a hot pursuit operation. (DVG, TPT)