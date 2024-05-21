Road rage suspect moved to Cebu City Jail

AARON Karl Tan, the suspect in the hit-and-run incident that claimed the life of former Cesafi player Jeslar Larumbe on February 4, 2024 on Queens Road, Barangay Kamputhaw, Cebu City, has been transferred to Cebu City Jail in Barangay Kalunasan.
The Guadalupe police took Tan to the city jail in compliance with the court's commitment order, according to Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, the deputy city director for administration of the Cebu City Police Office.
Tan was taken into custody by the Abellana police on May 6, 2024, with the assistance of the Guadalupe police, pursuant to an arrest order that the court had issued for his murder case, which is not bailable.
The date of his first court appearance is on June 7, 2024. (AYB, TPT)