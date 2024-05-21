Road rage suspect moved to Cebu City Jail

AARON Karl Tan, the suspect in the hit-and-run incident that claimed the life of former Cesafi player Jeslar Larumbe on February 4, 2024 on Queens Road, Barangay Kamputhaw, Cebu City, has been transferred to Cebu City Jail in Barangay Kalunasan.

The Guadalupe police took Tan to the city jail in compliance with the court's commitment order, according to Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, the deputy city director for administration of the Cebu City Police Office.