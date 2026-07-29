Road safety operation in Cebu yields 160 violations

THE Land Transportation Office (LTO) 7 recorded 160 traffic and transport-related violations during a two-day intensified enforcement operation across the southwestern towns of Cebu Province on July 23-24, 2026.

The operation, led by LTO 7 Director Wendel Dinglasan, was part of the agency’s continuing campaign to improve road safety, enforce transportation laws and curb illegal transport operations in Central Visayas.

Among the violations recorded were 37 under Republic Act (RA) 4136, or the Land Transportation and Traffic Code; 71 under RA 8750, or the Seat Belts Use Act of 1999; and 47 under RA 10054, or the Motorcycle Helmet Act of 2009. The remaining cases involved other traffic-related offenses.

Authorities also impounded three unregistered motor vehicles and two colorum vans, while four other vehicles were held for violating transportation laws.

Dinglasan said the intensified enforcement drive forms part of the agency’s sustained effort to remove illegal and non-compliant vehicles from public roads while promoting responsible road use among motorists and transport operators.

The agency said similar operations will continue across the region as part of its commitment to safer and more disciplined roads.

Meanwhile, LTO 7 appointed Geralgin Balatucan as the first woman to head the Regional Law Enforcement Service in Central Visayas.

Balatucan led an enforcement operation along V. Rama Ave. in Cebu City, joined by newly hired female law enforcement officers and members of the LTO 7 Law Enforcement Team.

Dinglasan said Balatucan’s appointment reflects the agency’s effort to open more leadership opportunities for women in law enforcement. / DPC