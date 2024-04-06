Road to Gold: United Architects of the Philippines goes back to its roots

To promote a profession in the community and make sure it sustains its value and impact on the lives of people, a professional organization has to be strong and committed to promoting the welfare of its members.
For almost five decades, the United Architects of the Philippines (UAP), which is the duly accredited professional organization of architects in the country, has continued to make the architecture profession relevant and keep its members architects connected and updated on the innovations of the practice and the industry. As the countdown to their 50th anniversary commences, Cebuano architects have a significant role in setting the foundations of the UAP.
When the UAP was formed through the merger of three separate architectural organizations in the ’70s, namely the Philippine Institute of Architects, the League of Philippine Architects and the Association of Philippine Government Architects, the first chapter to be chartered was no less than UAP Cebu Chapter.
With this, the leaders of the organization saw fit to hold the kick-off of the yearlong countdown to the UAP’s golden year in the Queen City of the South.
On March 22, 2024, the ballroom of NuStar Resort’s Fili Hotel glistened as Cebuano architects gathered with the leaders of the organization to jumpstart the celebration of a milestone. UAP vice president for Area-C Rolan Paolo Alberto and District C1 Director Leartes Tabotabo Jr. worked with the Chancellor of the UAP College of Fellows (COF) James Jao and a team of chapter presidents and select members from all 10 chapters of UAP’s Regional District C1 (RD C1) to hold various events, which are held just a few days before UAP’s 49th anniversary.
After a short opening program for the three-day showcase of 50 architects from Central Visayas at SM City Cebu, the spotlight shifted to NUSTAR Resort Hotel for the Road to 50 Gala Night. Cebuano architects painted the town gold as they threw the confetti days ahead of the UAP’s anniversary on March 26. The UAP National Board, headed by national president Richard Garcia, as well as the UAP College of Fellows, headed by chancellor James Jao and the officers of the 10 UAP Chapters of UAP RD C1 witnessed the testimonials, including one from Cebu City councilor and acting Cebu City Mayor Dondon Hontiveros. The night also came alive with great musical performances from Cebu’s homegrown talents.
The lighting of the UAP RDC1 Chapter logos in golden hues served as the main highlight of the night. Chapter presidents and charter members of the 10 UAP Chapters, namely, Cebu, Rajah Humabon, Dumaguete, Bohol, Datu Lapu Lapu, Sugbu, Cebu Leon Kilat, Metro Cebu, Cebu Fort San Pedro and Cebu Fuente joined the UAP national president in the celebratory toast.
Another highlight was the inspirational message from one of the pioneering Cebuano architects, Jose Mari Cañizares. Recently, the UAP National Board approved Cañizares’ endorsement by the UAP COF as the 17th Likha Gold Medal Awardee of the UAP and will be formally conferred his title this month during the UAP National Convention in Manila. The award is the highest distinction that may be bestowed by the organization upon a Fellow of the UAP.
This news became a true source of pride and inspiration not just for Cebuano architects but many UAP members since he is the first Likha Awardee of the UAP from the Visayas-based chapter. With the prestigious award, Cañizares joins the ranks of other Likha Awardees such as national artists for architecture, Leandro Locsin and Francisco “Bobby” Manosa, among others.
The UAP gala night in Cebu served as a celebration of close to 50 years of the organization’s promotion of the architecture profession to the public and in shaping the skylines of Filipino communities. It was also a reminder of the significant role of Cebuano architects in the conception of one of the most active professional organizations in the country and their noble contributions to making architecture better appreciated by the public.