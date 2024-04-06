Road to Gold: United Architects of the Philippines goes back to its roots

For almost five decades, the United Architects of the Philippines (UAP), which is the duly accredited professional organization of architects in the country, has continued to make the architecture profession relevant and keep its members architects connected and updated on the innovations of the practice and the industry. As the countdown to their 50th anniversary commences, Cebuano architects have a significant role in setting the foundations of the UAP.

When the UAP was formed through the merger of three separate architectural organizations in the ’70s, namely the Philippine Institute of Architects, the League of Philippine Architects and the Association of Philippine Government Architects, the first chapter to be chartered was no less than UAP Cebu Chapter.

With this, the leaders of the organization saw fit to hold the kick-off of the yearlong countdown to the UAP’s golden year in the Queen City of the South.