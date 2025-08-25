Road to nowhere? Pardo-Toong project stalls, raises suspicions

IN CEBU City’s mountain barangays, residents were supposed to get a new access road linking Pardo and Toong. Instead, they now face safety risks, flooding problems and suspicions that the project may have benefited private developers more than the public.

Big question

Why did a P150-million government road project end up abandoned, and what are the risks for the communities nearby?

How it began

The Pardo-Toong road opening started in 2021 under contractor JJ and J Construction. With a budget of P150 million, the project was supposed to provide easier access between Toong and Pardo.

But work stopped after the Environmental Management Bureau in Central Visayas flagged sections of the road for cutting through a protected zone. The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) 7 later assumed responsibility for the project, though construction has not resumed.

Discovery

Councilor David Tumulak, who chairs the Cebu City Council’s disaster risk reduction committee, recently inspected the site. He reported seeing no ongoing work. The soil movement along the unfinished road created what he called a “critical slope,” raising the danger of landslides and flooding.

During the visit, inspectors also saw water overflowing from the site. As a stopgap, DPWH’s contractor was told to put up 57 small impounding structures to hold runoff water during heavy rains. Tumulak stressed this was only a temporary measure.

Housing angle

Tumulak said the road’s alignment seemed to benefit more than just mountain residents. His team found not one but two housing projects built beside the unfinished road. He noted that the houses appeared to anticipate the road opening, even though their drainage systems remain incomplete. This has fueled suspicion that the road was designed primarily to serve private housing developments.

Who might be responsible

The City is now investigating whether lapses came from the original contractor, DPWH 7, or regulatory agencies that approved the work. The probe will check compliance with environmental regulations, building permits and consultations with affected communities.

What’s next

For now, the unfinished road remains a hazard rather than a help. The City still has to determine whether the project can be salvaged without further risking public safety — and whether it was ever truly built for the people it was meant to serve. / CAV