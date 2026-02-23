Road transport dominates domestic trade in Q4 2025

DOMESTIC trade volume reached 9.85 million tons in the fourth quarter of 2025, with road transport accounting for the largest share, according to initial data from the Philippine Statistics Authority.

Commodities shipped by road comprised 54.9 percent of total volume, equivalent to 5.41 million tons. Water transport followed with 4.44 million tons or 45 percent, while air cargo contributed 5.67 thousand tons or 0.1 percent of the total.

However, shipments by water declined 32.5 percent year-on-year from 6.57 million tons in the same quarter of 2024. Air cargo volume also fell 13.3 percent from 6.54 thousand tons a year earlier.

Calabarzon leads outflows

By region, Calabarzon posted the highest outflow volume at 3.37 million tons, representing 34.2 percent of total domestic trade. It was followed by the National Capital Region (NCR) with 1.59 million tons (16.2 percent) and Central Visayas with 1.09 million tons (11.1 percent).

The Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) recorded the smallest outflow at 0.01 million tons.

NCR tops inflows

In terms of inflow, the NCR led with 2.21 million tons or 22.4 percent of the total. Calabarzon followed with 1.49 million tons (15.1 percent), while Northern Mindanao logged 1.04 million tons (10.5 percent).

The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao posted the lowest inflow at 0.03 million tons.

Calabarzon posts widest volume surplus

Calabarzon registered the largest favorable trade balance in volume terms at 1.88 million tons. It was followed by Eastern Visayas with 0.46 million tons and Central Visayas with 0.22 million tons.

Meanwhile, Central Luzon posted the widest deficit at -0.66 million tons, followed by NCR (-0.62 million tons) and Zamboanga Peninsula (-0.32 million tons).

Trade value reaches P562.76B

In value terms, domestic trade amounted to P562.76 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025. Road transport accounted for the majority at 57.6 percent or P324.36 billion. Water shipments were valued at P238.04 billion (42.3 percent), down 12.8 percent year-on-year from P272.88 billion.

Air cargo was valued at P363 million, up 0.4 percent from a year ago.

Calabarzon again led in outflow value at P193.43 billion (34.4 percent), followed by NCR at P115.51 billion (20.5 percent) and Northern Mindanao at P51.90 billion (9.2 percent). Zamboanga Peninsula recorded the lowest outflow value at P1.63 billion.

For inflows, NCR topped the list at P149.83 billion (26.6 percent), followed by Calabarzon at P83.12 billion (14.8 percent) and Northern Mindanao at P58.52 billion (10.4 percent). The CAR recorded the lowest inflow value at P1.20 billion.

Calabarzon posted the largest favorable trade balance in value terms at P110.31 billion, followed by Eastern Visayas at P29.21 billion and the Negros Island Region at P12.32 billion.

On the other hand, NCR recorded the widest trade deficit at P34.32 billion, followed by the Davao Region at P21.22 billion and Western Visayas at P20.51 billion. / KOC