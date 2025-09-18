Roadside cleaner critical, husband killed in Mandaue hit-and-run

A COUPLE cleaning the roadside in the early hours of Thursday, September 18, 2025, was struck in a hit-and-run incident along M.C. Briones Street (Highway Seno) in Mandaue City, Cebu.

The victims were identified as Teonie Longos, 37, and his wife, Rosal Longos, 39, residents of Barangay Tipolo.

Rosal is a city-paid Clean and Green personnel, while Teonie was accompanying her during the early morning cleanup.

According to reports, the couple was sweeping the roadside around 4 a.m. when a pickup truck suddenly rammed into them.

Responders from the Mandaue City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) and an ambulance team from Tipolo rushed to the scene.

The two were brought to the hospital, but doctors declared Teonie dead on arrival.

Rosal was transferred to the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center, where she remains in critical condition.

Witnesses said the driver of the pickup sped away after the collision, leaving the couple on the roadside.

At 6:44 a.m., the mother of the alleged driver surrendered to the Mandaue City Police Office, though the driver himself did not accompany her.

Police continue to investigate the incident and prepare the appropriate charges against the suspect.

City officials confirmed that Rosal is the only official Clean and Green worker, while Teonie was with her at the time of the accident.

As of this posting around 1 p.m. Thursday, September 18, the City Social Welfare Services and the Office of the Mayor are still discussing possible assistance for the victims. (ABC)