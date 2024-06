A PREGNANT woman gave birth to her seventh child on the side of the road in Sitio Brahmans, Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City, at 6:13 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2024.

Renante Cartagena, a fire volunteer from Barangay Mambaling, saw that 37-year-old Warmelie Rocamora, a resident of the area, was in labor and helped her recline in a long chair where she gave birth to a healthy baby girl.

The mother and her child were then taken to the hospital to receive proper medical treatment. (AYB, TPT)