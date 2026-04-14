Roadside medical waste sparks probe

PROVINCIAL health authorities have launched an investigation into the illegal dumping of medical waste discovered along a roadside in Barangay Cogon, Bogo City in northern Cebu.

On Saturday, April 11, 2026, barangay personnel found used syringes and clinical materials during a road-clearing activity, raising immediate concerns about public health and safety.

In an interview, Cebu Province Health Consultant Elisse Nicole Catalan said the Provincial Capitol is investigating the matter, clarifying that waste from Province-run hospitals is handled by a third-party contractor, Cleanaway Philippines.

SunStar Cebu reported on Sunday, April 12, that residents and barangay officials raised alarm after medical waste, including used syringes and clinical apparatus, was found dumped along a road.

The waste was believed to have come from medical facilities such as clinics and laboratories.

Barangay Captain Allain Ree Florita Torion warned of the health risks and urged proper disposal, stressing that the barangay is not a dumping ground.

The waste was cleared on the same day upon the advice of the Bogo City Health Office. Authorities have yet to identify those responsible, with no leads due to non-functional CCTV cameras in the area.

In a report published by SunStar Cebu on Dec. 12, 2025, the Provincial Government outsourced medical waste operations for 16 Province-run hospitals to Cleanaway under a one-year contract for 2026, following issues flagged in the Commission on Audit (COA) 2024 report.

The previous contractor failed to complete its required collection, prompting a rebidding of the contract.

In its 2024 audit report, the COA cited lapses in healthcare waste management, including improper segregation, inadequate storage, lack of protective equipment and delayed collection.

Catalan said the Province is also exploring thermal decomposition as a method for managing medical waste. / CDF