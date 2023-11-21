Roadside rice bowls offer a taste of the world

“Chicken biryani was the pioneer among the four concoctions. I delved into extensive research, exploring various food spots across Cebu that offer chicken biryani. Interestingly, even though my dad follows a vegetarian path, it was he who encouraged me to showcase the best of Indian cuisine,” Aaron shared.

World Kup’s Chicken Biryani boasts a lavish blend of 15 generous spices, meticulously curated to lock in flavors. The layers of aromatic cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, coriander, and more intertwine seamlessly with long-grain rice, creating a flavorful base. Adding a final touch, the dish is crowned with crisp, fresh onions for an extra layer of texture and taste.

Next on the menu is Faith’s go-to recipe for Okinawa Taco Rice, a savory dish with a Japanese-inspired twist that the couple loves. It’s their top pick for casual home occasions.

“I have a favorite dining spot that offers Okinawa Taco Rice and the best thing I love about the dish is that it has many seasonings. I searched more about it and since my partner knows a lot about spices, we experimented and added some personal touches,” said Faith.

World Kup’s Taco Rice bears a striking resemblance to the beloved Shawarma Rice. It’s got a gentle kick of spice with the tasty seasoned ground meat, all topped with crunchy shredded lettuce.

Following this realization, the couple observed that Cebu is teeming with Korean-inspired food and dining options. Since Aaron has a Korean friend who introduced him to Kimchi fried rice, they later added it to the menu.

World Kup’s Kimchi fried rice brings a tasty twist to bibimbap. Packed in a cup, this fried rice features bulgogi, ham, nori, chopped fresh onions and kimchi sauce, all mixed with seasoned ground beef.

And for the last one since World Kup wouldn’t be a burst of flavors without paying tribute to Filipino food, the couple added a Pinoy Pork Steak.

Taking inspiration from Aaron’s mother’s recipe, World Kup presents a special dish that many Filipinos will find familiar. Renowned for its pork slices bathed in a flavorful and zesty sauce, the rice bowl at World Kup featuring this dish is a culinary delight not to be overlooked.

“I chose not to overlook Filipino dishes because I understand that some customers may not be ready to explore foreign cuisine. After researching popular options like adobo and sisig, which are widely available, I settled on pork steak—a recipe not only close to our hearts but beloved by Cebuanos,” explained Aaron.

Bridging the gap

Aaron and Faith, a food-loving couple, are on a mission to share their passion for diverse cuisines with the people of Cebu. With substantial experience in the food business, their latest venture, World Kup, has struck a chord with the community.

“I’ve reached a stage where food suppliers approach me, and that’s the secret sauce behind our ability to keep prices at a wallet-friendly P100 while going all out on portions. Thanks to my ties with various local suppliers, we’ve made it possible to serve up rice bowls that won’t break the student budget,” said Aaron.

While most of the food is foreign-inspired, the couple sourced out their ingredients locally. It’s a commendable effort that bridges the gap between international tastes and the appreciation for locally-sourced, fresh ingredients.

For the owners of World Kup, authenticity isn’t about claiming ownership of foreign offerings; instead, they aim to closely capture the essence of these global flavors. Their approach seems to prioritize a genuine and respectful representation of diverse cuisines, focusing on delivering a delightful dining experience without necessarily appropriating cultural identities.

“It’s really heartwarming that students from different universities drop by to try on our food which they hear from a friend’s recommendation. We are truly grateful that people started recording our place and posting us because they made us the talk of the town,” said the couple.

World Kup quickly gained popularity, thanks to its interesting concept and creative flair. It’s a budget-friendly haven that brings together the joy of exploration and the delight of flavorful, international bites in a casual outdoor setting.

Aside from this, the couple also expressed their gratitude to World Kup’s team, namely Aljeroue Uy, Angelo Sunger and Elizar Tagadiad.

“Exciting things are on the horizon for World Kup. While we’re currently in the experimentation phase to unlock more foreign cuisines, the adventure doesn’t stop there. We envision future expansions, including the possibility of a mobile food truck that aims to encapsulate the essence of World Kup on the move,” said the couple.

World Kup is located on M.H Aznar Rd, Oyson Compound, Sitio San Juan, Sambag 2, Urgello, Cebu City.