Robber apprehended by roving police after attempting to accost a woman who was waiting for jeepney ride

A WELL-KNOWN robber who attempted to hold up a woman, who was waiting for a jeepney ride along Salinas Drive in Barangay Apas, Cebu City, at 10:30 p.m. on Friday, March 1, 2024, was caught by the Mabolo police.

The suspect was identified as Jose Abraham Flores, 19, from Sanciangko Street, Barangay Kamagayan, Cebu City.

His companions eluded arrest.

A .38 revolver with three live rounds was recovered from his possession.

According to Police Major Romeo Caacoy Jr., the chief of Mabolo Police Station 4, the woman was waiting for a modern jeep to take her to Minglanilla town at a bus stop, when Flores and his friends attempted to take her shoulder bag, causing her to yell for assistance.

Police patrolmen Vincent Jagunap Montero and Ermar Abril Rodriguez, who happened to be in the area on a roving patrol, came to Flores' aid and apprehended the suspect.

Police said Flores was just freed from prison after being arrested for robbery and drug offenses. (AYB, TPT)