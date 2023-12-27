Robber nabbed after victimizing ‘fraternity brod’

A ROBBER was apprehended by his own victim, whom he held up along F. Vestil Street, Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, December 26, 2023.

Carlo Rosil Espejon, 22, single, from Sitio Tugas of the said barangay, was turned over to the police by BJ Gabuya Zabate, 24, a Criminology student from Barangay Basak, San Nicolas, Cebu City.

Espejon acknowledged belonging to the fraternity Tau Gamma Phi and the “Akyat Bahay” gang.

He sobbed and pleaded with Zabate for forgiveness, claiming that they were fraternity brothers.

“If I had known that he was my fraternity brother, I wouldn’t have hurt him,” Espejon said in Cebuano.

Zabate was walking along F. Vestil Street, where Espejon took his cellphone and P1,800 in cash while holding him at knifepoint.

However, the victim saw his friends and told them about the incident.

The group then chased the suspect and captured him.

They then turned him over to the police.

Espejon said that he committed the crime in order to buy medicines for his ailing mother.

He acknowledged having served time in prison for theft in the past. (With TPT)