Robbers who broke into Alcoy school nabbed

A MINOR and his neighbor were taken into custody for allegedly breaking into the Bulalacao Elementary School in Barangay Nug-as, Alcoy town, southern Cebu around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

The 14-year-old boy from Barangay Atabay, Alcoy and Jayson Alphabete, a farmer of legal age, were apprehended in a follow-up operation, according to Master Sergeant Ruel Abrio of the Alcoy Police Station.

Abrio said Bulalacao Elementary School's property custodian Bebielyn Gesim Arias reported the incident to their station at 8:45 a.m. on the same day.

Among items taken from the school were two computer CPUs priced at P14,000, one monitor worth P22,000, 20 projectors totaling P40,000, a smart TV valued at P114,000, an amplifier costing P8,000, a modem and two routers worth P20,000, and 36 spoons. (With TPT)