Robbery suspect says crime driven by desperation to help mother in ICU

A MAN arrested in Cebu City for a recent armed robbery incident told authorities that his actions were driven by desperation, saying his mother is currently confined in an intensive care unit (ICU) and he had no stable income or anyone to turn to for help.

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival personally met with the suspect on Monday, April 27, 2026, after he was brought to the mayor’s office under police escort to explain why he committed the crime involving two student victims.

According to Archival, the suspect is a former inmate who was previously imprisoned in 2019 and released in 2022. He has reportedly struggled to find employment since his release.

“The suspect explained that he only wanted to help his mother who is fighting for her life in the hospital. He said he had no job, no one would hire him, and he felt he had no choice,” Archival said.

However, the situation escalated when the robbery attempt turned violent.

Based on the police blotter from Police Station 11 in Barangay Mambaling, the incident occurred around 4 p.m. on April 25 at the corner near OCS Lending along C. Padilla Street, Barangay Duljo-Fatima.

The victims were identified as Alexa Gale Pamat, a student of University of San Jose–Recoletos, and Jarah Hubahib, also a student of the same university.

Police said the two were riding a jeepney (route 09F) when the suspect, later identified as Jovanny Pahugot, allegedly declared a hold-up while armed with a knife and took Pamat’s cellphone.

During the incident, Hubahib chased the suspect, prompting him to throw away the stolen cellphone.

However, the pursuit resulted in Hubahib sustaining a wrist injury.

The victims later proceeded to Police Station 11 to report the incident.

Hours later, at around 9:35 p.m. on the same day, personnel from Police Station 11 responded to a tip from a concerned citizen regarding a man seen carrying a firearm in Sitio Kahuyan, Barangay Mambaling.

Upon verification and lawful intervention, police arrested the suspect and recovered a .45-caliber Colt Officer’s ACP pistol without a serial number, along with a magazine loaded with two live rounds of ammunition.

The suspect failed to present legal documents for the firearm, leading to his arrest for violation of Republic Act 10591.

Authorities also confirmed that the suspect is being investigated for possible involvement in the earlier robbery incident along C. Padilla Street.

Archival said the suspect admitted that his intention was to take a cellphone to obtain money for his mother’s medical needs, but the situation escalated when the victims resisted.

He added that the suspect expressed regret, saying he only wanted to save his mother, who remains hospitalized, but now finds himself back in jail.

The Cebu City Police Office, under the leadership of George Vylanan, said the swift arrest highlights the importance of community reporting and rapid police response in maintaining peace and order.

Authorities continue their investigation and are urging the public to provide any additional information that may strengthen the case.

Contact the CCPO hotline numbers:

0998 598 6273

0916 443 9961

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