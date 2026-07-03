Robert Eggers unveils Christmas nightmare ‘Werwulf’

THE “Werwulf” trailer is here and Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s werewolf transformation is already the most terrifying thing coming this Christmas.

Robert Eggers is back to haunt your holidays. Focus Features has dropped the first trailer for “Werwulf,” the director’s latest gothic horror period piece and it is every bit as bleak, visceral and atmospheric as fans have come to expect from one of the genre’s most distinct voices.

Set in 13th-century England, the film follows a mysterious creature that stalks a fog-drenched countryside as local folklore becomes a terrifying reality for the villagers who live there. The official tagline describes it as “a harrowing tale of devotion, damnation and the devil within.” / BKA S