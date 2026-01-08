Robi, John Lloyd nearly clash at wedding reception?

Rumors surfaced online claiming that John Lloyd Cruz and Robi Domingo nearly came to blows during the wedding reception of Zanjoe Marudo and Ria Atayde.

The issue was discussed by Ogie Diaz in his YouTube vlog on Jan. 6, 2026.

Diaz said no photos or videos of the alleged incident exist because the couple reportedly prohibited guests from bringing cellphones to the reception.

“Kasi gusto ng dalawa mag-enjoy sila. Isa nga sa nag-host ng reception ay si Robi Domingo, siyempre mga close friends ang nandoon,” Diaz said.

Diaz explained that while hosting, Robi jokingly asked Ria how it felt to be Mrs. Marudo and then asked Zanjoe how it felt to be Mr. Atayde, which initially drew laughter from the couple and guests.

According to Diaz, the situation escalated after Robi stepped down from the stage and was allegedly confronted by Cruz, who questioned the appropriateness of the remarks in a raised voice.

As tensions rose, Donny Pangilinan reportedly stepped in to intervene, but he was also shouted at by Cruz, whom Diaz said appeared intoxicated.

Diaz added that several guests, including Enchong Dee, Elijah Canlas and Gary Valenciano, were surprised by the incident. / TRC