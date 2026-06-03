Robi, Maiqui welcome their first baby

IN AN Instagram post on Monday, June 1, 2026, Robi Domingo proudly announced that his wife, Maiqui Pineda, had given birth.

“Hi guys! Welcome to the outside world,” Robi said in a video showing Maiqui cradling their newborn baby.

“Our newest housemate,” Robi wrote in the caption.

It was in January when the TV host confirmed that his wife was expecting their first child. The couple tied the knot in a private church ceremony in 2023.

“...Waaaaaaah! Congratulations, you guys!!!” commented Lea Salonga.

“Congratulations Mommaa and Daddy,” wrote Maja Salvador.

“Congratulations Robi and Maiqs,” added Kim Chiu. / TRC S