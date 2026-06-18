Robin Padilla’s ‘Bad Boy 3’ tackles faith, personal transformation

Faith, repentance and the search for meaning take center stage in “Bad Boy 3,” which veteran actor Robin Padilla described as the most realistic installment in the franchise to date.

During the special screening of “Bad Boy 3,” in a mall in Cebu City on June 17, 2026, Padilla shared that while the first two films centered on relationships and family, the third installment takes a more spiritual direction.

“‘Bad Boy 1’ was about love for family. ‘Bad Boy 2’ was about love for a wife and a friend. ‘Bad Boy 3’ is about faith and repentance,” Padilla said.

According to the actor, the film tackles a stage in life when people begin reflecting on their choices and eventually return to God.

“There comes an age when you return to God. You can’t return to Him because life is meaningless without God,” he said.

For Padilla, the story’s relevance lies in how closely it mirrors everyday experiences.

He said that the film deals with situations and struggles familiar to many Filipinos.

Beyond personal redemption, the movie also carries a message of religious harmony. Padilla said the story touches on the relationship between Muslims and Christians, emphasizing that faith should unite rather than divide people.

“Muslims and Christians are brothers and sisters. They should not be fighting each other. Our faith should lead us closer to God,” he said.

The actor believes these themes are among the reasons the ‘Bad Boy’ franchise continues to connect with audiences years after the first film was released.

Return to the screen

Padilla also reflected on returning to acting after years of juggling various responsibilities, including public service.

He revealed that “Bad Boy 3” had been in development for years, sharing that he was already paid for the project in 2014. Production, however, faced delays before finally moving forward.

Some of the film’s more physically demanding sequences were shot earlier to accommodate production needs, he added.

Padilla said he and fellow actor Dennis Padilla remained committed to completing the film because of their long-standing relationship with Viva Entertainment and their passion for entertaining audiences.

Rated R-18, “Bad Boy 3” departs from being just another action film by exploring themes of spirituality, forgiveness and personal transformation.

For Padilla, the movie ultimately serves as a reminder that faith plays a crucial role in navigating life’s challenges, a message he hopes audiences will take with them long after the credits roll. S