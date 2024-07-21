Robinsons and HIRA to launch 1st Luxury Villa in Siargao Island

ROBINSONS Hotels & Resorts (RHR) signs Hira Holdings Incorporated (HHI) for a 10-year management agreement to bring global hospitality standards with a unique Filipino heart of service to Siargao.

This partnership envisions opening an exquisite eco-friendly villa resort by 2026 at Brgy. Malinao, General Luna in Siargao Island, with a total land area of 2,856 square meters.

Hira Holdings Inc. (HHI), known as the first franchisee of the country’s leading quick-service restaurant – Jollibee, confidently ventures into hotel development because of its confidence with RHR, as it aligns with its vision to propel the Philippines at the forefront of the Southeast Asian tourism industry.

RHR has 30 hotels strategically located nationwide under five local hotel brands, namely, Go Hotels, Go Hotels Plus, Summit Hotels and Resorts, Grand Summit Hotels and Fili Hotel. / PR