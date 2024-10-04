Robinsons Hotel Group to invest P10B

ROBINSONS Hotels and Resorts (RHR), a business unit of Robinsons Land Corp., is earmarking P10 billion as it looks to add 990 room keys to its portfolio.

This investment includes the launch of ultra-luxury hotel Nustar in Cebu, the lifestyle brand Grand Summit in Cebu and Pangasinan, and Fili, the first and only Filipino-owned five-star hotel brand, in Bridgetowne,

Metro Manila.

“The P10 billion investment is poised to drive long-term growth, enhance guest experiences and position RHR as a key player in the country’s thriving tourism and real estate sectors,” the company told the local bourse on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024.

RHR already has 30 properties in 20 cities and municipalities nationwide.

“Our growth is closely aligned with the Gokongwei Group’s commitment to offering the best hospitality options across all travel segments,” said Barun Jolly, senior vice president and business unit general manager of Robinsons Hotels and Resorts. “We are dedicated to delivering elevated luxury and branded stay experiences across the country.”

Nustar, an ultra-luxury hotel brand, is set to open soon within the Nustar Resort complex in Cebu, targeting both local and international guests seeking personalized, world-class experiences.

In addition to Nustar, RHR will also be launching Grand Summit Cebu to complete the hotel lineup at the Nustar Resort complex located along the South Road Properties in Cebu City. Another Grand Summit is also planned for Pangasinan.

Moreover, after opening the first Fili Hotel in Nustar, RHR is set to bring the first Filipino five-star hotel brand to Bridgetowne, Metro Manila that will soon rise alongside the Opus Mall and the iconic Victor statue.

Fili has been recognized for its architectural design, receiving the prestigious Best Hospitality Architectural Design award at the 18th Property Guru Asia Property Awards. / KOC