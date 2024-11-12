Robinsons Hotels, Skye tie up for solar energy shift

ROBINSONS Hotels and Resorts (RHR), the hospitality arm of Robinsons Land Corp. (RLC), has entered a power supply agreement with Skye Renewables to transition several hotels to renewable energy, as part of its commitment to sustainability.

RHR’s senior vice president, Barun Jolly said the company’s dedication to reducing its carbon footprint aligns with RLC’s overall sustainability goals.

The initial phase will cover three hotels—Summit Hotel Naga, Go Hotels Plus Naga and Grand Summit General Santos—which will soon be powered by rooftop solar systems, including advanced building integrated photovoltaics.

This marks a key step in RHR’s goal of sourcing 10 percent of its energy from renewable sources.

According to RLC’s corporate energy head Lucky Jay Damaso, these solar installations are expected to reduce the hotels’ energy consumption by 10-15 percent, translating to approximately 460,000 kilowatt-hour of renewable energy annually and over 326 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions avoided—the equivalent of planting 5,314 trees.

“For hotels, solar projects represent not just an environmental initiative but an economic one—our assets require significant capital investment, so protecting them is paramount,” said Jolly.

Alongside renewable energy initiatives, RHR has also replaced single-use plastic amenities with bulk dispensers and introduced water in glass bottles, reducing plastic waste across its international brands, said RHR vice president Annalyn Yap.

RHR operates 26 hotels nationwide, with plans to expand solar energy to all 30 properties. / KOC