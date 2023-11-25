Robinsons Land eyes destination estates in Cebu

AFTER introducing the 30-hectare Bridgetowne as a destination estate, Robinsons Land Corp. (RLC) is now set on developing similar destination estates in Cebu.

According to RLC general manager and senior vice president Jericho Go, Cebu already has two integrated developments, namely Galleria Cebu Complex and Nustar, which are both in various stages of development and are poised to become destination estates.

A destination estate promotes a live-work-play-inspire lifestyle. It plays host to a dynamic mix of locators which includes residences, retail centers, office buildings, flexible workspaces, hotels, institutional developments, socio-civic areas and public art installations.

RLC’s destination estates aim to provide a vibrant, future-ready and environmentally sustainable setting for communities to thrive.

In an interview on Nov. 17, Go said they want to create an iconic vibe in their integrated developments in Cebu similar to Bridgetowne, where it has the “The Victor,” one of the world’s tallest art installations with lighting projection. The public art is said to capture the indomitable spirit of the Filipino people.

Go said since the installation of The Victor, many people have frequented the area, thus making it a destination. Bridgetowne is situated in some parts of Quezon and Pasig cities.

“We want to have iconic structures and remarkable architecture (in our destination estates) so that people like Generation Z can relate because it is a place where they want to be and to be seen. We want to inspire, especially the future generations, that this is a place where they can see themselves living in, working and being entertained,” he said.

Go said they also plan to build iconic structures or public art installations in Cebu’s upcoming destination estates.

The Galleria Complex already has a shopping center, Robinsons Galleria Cebu, a hotel through Summit Galleria, office buildings and residences.

Within Nustar in the South Road Properties, Go said there is a three-hectare area across it that can host office and residential buildings. This latest integrated development already has an operating casino, mall and Fili Hotel. Two more hotels are slated to open in the future—Nustar Hotel and Grand Summit Hotel.

“I think in a couple more years, we will be ready to complete the destination estate aspect of the SRP (development),” said Go, adding that they are just “waiting for the right time” to put up an office development in that area and potentially, a residential development as well.

“But what is important is we need to continue to develop the transport availability in the area so that it can be more accessible,” he stressed.

Besides Bridgetowne, RLC also has an 18-hectare destination estate in the municipalities of Cainta and Taytay in Rizal dubbed Sierra Valley.

Another upcoming development is Montclair, a 216-hectare destination estate located in Porac and Angeles, Pampanga, that has its own interchange connecting to the Subic-Clark-Tarlac

Expressway.

Earnings

RLC closed the first nine months of the year with a 31 percent growth in net income attributable to the parent, amounting to P8.84 billion.

Robinsons Integrated Developments, where the destination estate belongs, recognized revenues of P714 million from a portion of deferred gain on the sale of land to joint venture entities. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization stood at P397 million while its earnings before interest and taxes stood at 394 million.

RLC holds over 800 hectares of land nationwide and remains open to property acquisition and joint venture opportunities. / KOC