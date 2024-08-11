Robinsons Malls, offices register growth

ROBINSONS Malls’ revenues increased by 12 percent to P8.71 billion on the back of strong rental revenues driven by higher consumer spending.

Ebitda rose 16 percent to P5.34 billion, while Ebit rose by 27 percent to P3.68 billion year-on-year. Meanwhile, rental revenues rose by 14 percent to P6.23 billion.

Total mall leasable space currently stands at 1.62 million square meters with over 8,400 retailers.

Robinsons Offices, on the other hand, improved its topline results with a six percent rise in revenues to P3.92 billion in the first six months of 2024.

This better performance is primarily driven by the rental growth in the majority of its high-quality office developments and with the occupancy rate improving to 86 percent from 84 percent during the first three months of the year.

Meanwhile, Ebitda and Ebit registered P3.12 billion and P2.56 billion, respectively. / PR