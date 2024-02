ROBINSONS-BACKED RL Commercial REIT Inc. (RCR), at its regular meeting, approved the declaration of cash dividends at P0.0980 per outstanding common share.

The cash dividends will be payable on Feb. 29, 2024, to shareholders of record as of Feb. 20. RCR’s dividend policy is to distribute at least 90 percent of its distributable income, in compliance with the cand the Revised REIT Implementing Rules and Regulations.