Robinsons retail appoints Stanley C. Co as prexy, CEO

ROBINSONS Retail Holdings Inc. on July 25, 2024, approved the appointment of Stanley C. Co as president and chief executive officer, effective Jan. 1, 2025.

The appointment of Co happens alongside key developments in the company’s board.

Effective Jan. 1, 2025, Robina Gokongwei-Pe, who was first appointed president and chief operating officer (CEO) in 1997 and who has been president and chief executive officer since 2018, will transition to the role of chairman.

She will replace Lance Y. Gokongwei who will step down as chairman and member of the board to assume the role of board adviser. James L. Go will remain as vice chairman, while incoming president and CEO Co will join the board to complete the nine-seat body. / PR