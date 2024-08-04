Robinsons retail NIAP rose 36.2%

ROBINSONS Retail Holdings Inc.’s core net earnings rose by 15.3 percent in the second quarter of 2024 to P1.5 billion, driven by higher gross profit and operating efficiencies.

First-half core net earnings grew by 12.1 percent to P2.6 billion.

Net income attributable to equity holders of the parent company (NIAP) rose by 36.2 percent to P1.7 billion in the second quarter, aided by higher dividend income from the Bank of the Philippine Islands and lower losses from associates.

First half NIAP amounted to P6.8 billion, 3.8 times higher versus the prior year following the one-time gain from the BPI-Robinsons Bank merger in the first quarter.

As of June 30, 2024, Robinsons Retail operated a total of 2,401 stores, consisting of 755 food stores, 1,082 drugstores, 49 department stores, 224 DIY stores, and 291 specialty stores.

It also has over 2,100 franchised stores of TGP. / PR