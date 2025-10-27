Robinsons retail Q3 core profit up 3% to P1.5B

ROBINSONS Retail Holdings Inc. reported a P1.5 billion core net income in the third quarter of 2025, up three percent year-on-year, bringing nine-month core net earnings to P4.2 billion, a 3.9 percent rise driven by higher margins.

Net income attributable to equity holders fell 13.5 percent to P872 million, while year-to-date net income dropped 60 percent to P3.1 billion due to last year’s one-time gain from the BPI–Robinsons Bank merger.

Net sales grew 4.3 percent to P50.8 billion in the quarter and 4.8 percent to P149.3 billion for the nine months, lifted by 1.6 percent same-store sales growth.

Robinsons Retail said it remains optimistic about ending the year strong, backed by healthy consumer demand and steady earnings momentum. / KOC