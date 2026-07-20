Robinsons Supermarket opens at Mantlewood Town Center

Robinsons Supermarket officially celebrated the grand opening of its newest branch at Mantlewood Town Center along S.B. Cabahug Street, Brgy. Ibabao-Estancia in Mandaue City on June 30, 2026, further expanding its presence in Cebu and bringing a more convenient, accessible, and modern grocery shopping experience to residents, workers and visitors in the area.
The new branch offers a comprehensive selection of everyday essentials, allowing customers to conveniently complete their grocery shopping in one location. Shoppers can browse through fresh fruits and vegetables, quality meats and seafood, pantry staples, frozen goods, baked products, dairy items, beverages, snacks, household necessities, personal care products, and health and wellness essentials.
Designed with customer comfort in mind, the supermarket has spacious aisles, organized product sections and a welcoming shopping environment that makes every visit efficient and enjoyable.
To celebrate its opening, Robinsons Supermarket treated shoppers to a variety of exclusive grand opening promos, special discounts and exciting sales across selected products. Customers had the opportunity to take advantage of limited-time offers while enjoying a festive atmosphere filled with opening-day activities.
One of the biggest highlights of the celebration was the ‘Clear the Bill’ promo in partnership with BPI, where lucky shoppers had their grocery purchases paid for in full. The surprise giveaway added excitement to the grand opening, rewarding customers and making their shopping experience even more memorable.
The launch shows Robinson Supermarket’s continued commitment to serving Filipino communities by providing quality products, trusted brands and exceptional customer service in locations that are easily accessible to shoppers. As the newest addition to Mantlewood Town Center, the supermarket aims to become a reliable destination for families, professionals, and nearby residents looking for convenience, value, and a wide selection of grocery essentials under one roof.
Open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Robinsons Supermarket at Mantlewood Town Center invites everyone to discover a fresh and convenient way to shop while enjoying great deals, quality products, and exciting promotions.