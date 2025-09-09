Robinsons to Build Landmark Office in Davao

ROBINSONS Offices, the office development arm of Robinsons Land Corp. (RLC), is set to build a world-class, nine-storey office tower along JP Laurel Street, Davao City.

Rising on land acquired from Great Earth Marketing & Development Corp., majority owned by NCCC, the project is targeted for completion in the first half of 2027.

Designed with a modern façade and premium lobby, the landmark development will feature efficient vertical transport, sustainable design elements, and aims for green certification, underscoring RLC’s commitment to environmental responsibility.

The project expands RLC’s Mindanao portfolio, which already includes eight malls, three GoHotels, one Grand Summit Hotel, and two office buildings in the region. / KOC