Robles, Abne to electrify Cebu at ‘Engkwentro 14’

UNDEFEATED prospects Berland Robles and Ian Abne will co-headline the ARQ Sports “Engkwentro 14” boxing card, featuring World Boxing Association (WBA) regional title fights, on Dec. 14, 2024, here in Cebu.

Robles will trade leathers with Chenghao Luo of China for the vacant WBA South flyweight belt, while Abne will slug it out with another Chinese fighter Jin Ping Yang for the WBA South minimumweight strap.

The 24-year-old Robles is currently one of best prospects from the ARQ Boxing stable.

Just in his third year as a pro, Robles has already beaten the likes of Jerven Mama and veteran Renoel Pael. He also fought former world title challenger Robert Paradero to a second-round technical draw in a fight that was cut short due to an accidental clash of heads.

The 30-year-old Luo has already faced one of the division’s elite fighters, former world title contender Tasana Salapat. He lost to Salapat by unanimous decision in a World Boxing Council (WBC) Asian bantamweight bout in Thailand last year. Luo bounced back with a split decision victory over Japanese prospect Josuke Nagata, also last year.

Robles is 10-0-1 with four knockouts, while Thongchai is 13-2-2 with 11 knockouts.

On the other hand, the 25-year-old Abne is also a rising young prospect. He recently won the Philippine Boxing Federation (PBF) minimumweight title by unanimous decision over Darwin Boyones. This will be his first regional title fight.

Jin, meanwhile, is looking to bounce back after losing his last two fights to Pinoy warriors AJ Paciones and Arvin Magramo.

Abne is 11-0-1 with four knockouts, while Yang is 5-4-1 with a knockout.

In the undercard, Rodel Wenceslao (21-19-2, 10 KOs) will face fellow journeyman Ryan Sermona (21-12-1, 14 KOs), April Jay Abene (14-1, 6 KOs) will go up against Anferne Palarca (5-5-1, 1 KO), and Angelus Pilapil (3-0, 2 KOs) will fight Mohaleden Kalibo (3-0, 2 KOs). / EKA