Rochelle responds to being called the most popular SexBomb member

DURING Rochelle Pangilinan’s guesting on GTV’s new daily talk show “Chika Cart,” the actress-dancer was asked whether she is the most popular member of SexBomb.

Rochelle was given the choice of answering the question inside the box (Chika) or passing on it (Add to Cart).

She chose Chika, which came with the big question: “Can you say that you are now the most popular SexBomb member?”

Rochelle said no, explaining that each member has her own following.

“I don’t think so. Filipinos have their own biases when it comes to SexBomb. I feel like all the members have fans. So, if you ask me if I’m the most popular, I don’t think I am. Because each of them has their own kind of popularity. Each one has followers who continue to support them to this day.”

When asked whether this has ever become an issue within SexBomb, especially since the group is often rumored to have disagreements, she said:

“Maybe if this becomes an issue within the group, I should know about it. I don’t think there is. If you ask me, if they’re popular, I have no issue with that. For me, I’m focused on the longevity of the SexBomb Girls,” the Kapuso star said. / TRC S