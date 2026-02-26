Rock hall announces 2026 nominees

The 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees span multiple decades and genres.

This year’s ballot includes The Black Crowes, Iron Maiden, Mariah Carey, Shakira, P!NK, Wu-Tang Clan, Luther Vandross, Sade, Lauryn Hill, Joy Division/New Order, Oasis, Billy Idol, INXS, New Edition, Jeff Buckley, Melissa Etheridge and Phil Collins.

Billboard noted that several first-time nominees released era-defining debut albums, including INXS (1980), Vandross’ Never Too Much (1981), Collins’ Face Value (1981), New Edition’s Candy Girl (1983), and Etheridge’s self-titled album (1988).

More than 1,200 artists, historians and industry professionals will vote on the Class of 2026, with inductees to be announced in April ahead of the fall ceremony.

Established in 1983 and opened in 1995, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame preserves rock history, supports arts education and honors artists 25 years after their first release. / JMT