Rockets hold off Timberwolves

KEVIN Durant regained his shooting touch to score 39 points, including a season-high six three-pointers, as the Houston Rockets held off the Minnesota Timberwolves 110-105 on Friday night (Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, PH time).

According to the Associated Press (AP), Durant’s performance was a sharp turnaround from a blowout loss to Oklahoma City the previous night, where he failed to make a single shot from beyond the arc.

Alperen Sengun provided a massive double-double with 25 points and 14 rebounds to help Houston stabilize, though he eventually fouled out during a tense final stretch.

The Timberwolves nearly mounted a successful comeback when a 6-2 run, sparked by Julius Randle, cut the lead to 105-102 with 90 seconds remaining.

Following Sengun’s exit, Jaden McDaniels brought Minnesota within two points, but Durant displayed his veteran poise by sinking four consecutive free throws in the final minute to secure the win.

Randle finished with a season-high 39 points for Minnesota, which played without Anthony Edwards due to a foot injury.

Despite 25 points from Naz Reid and a historic 100th straight game scoring at least 100 points, the Timberwolves were hampered by poor free-throw shooting, specifically from Rudy Gobert, who struggled through a 2-for-10 night at the line.

Clippers 121, Raptors 117 (OT)

James Harden powered the Los Angeles Clippers to their fifth consecutive victory with a 121-117 overtime win against the Toronto Raptors.

Harden finished with 31 points and 10 assists, forcing the extra period with a personal 8-0 run late in regulation after Toronto had built an eight-point lead.

The AP reported that the Clippers have now won 12 of their last 14 games, a remarkable surge after a 6-21 start. The victory came despite the absence of Kawhi Leonard, who missed the game with a sprained right ankle.

The Clippers received a boost from the return of Ivica Zubac, who tallied 16 points and 14 rebounds, while Jordan Miller chipped in 19 points.

Scottie Barnes led the Raptors with 24 points and Brandon Ingram added 19, but Toronto was unable to hold off Harden’s late-game heroics.

It was a rare collapse for the Raptors, marking only the second time in 21 games this season that they lost after leading at the end of the third quarter.

Elsewhere, the Indiana Pacers defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 127-119, Cleveland edged Philadelphia 117-115, Brooklyn Nets slipped past Chicago Bulls 112-109 and the Sacramento Kings beat the Washington Wizards 126-115. / LBG