Rockfall in Sogod raises motorist safety concerns

FALLING rocks and soil spilled onto a highway in Sogod town in northern Cebu, prompting motorists to call for authorities to assess road safety and take preventive measures.

In a social media post, Jonalyn Seco said she and her husband were traveling along the highway when soil and small rocks suddenly fell from the mountainside onto the road on Monday, June 1, 2026.

Seco told SunStar Cebu that it was the third time she had witnessed rockfalls in the area.

She said rockfalls and soil erosion occur every few weeks, including during periods without rainfall.

Persistent danger

Seco shared the incident online, prompting concern among fellow motorists who regularly use the highway.

She said many motorists use the route and could be caught off guard by falling debris, especially during heavy rains.

“Ila unta aksyunan kung angay pa bang paagian ang maong dalan ug hatagan unta mi laing dalan nga luwas mi bahalag layo kay sa anha diha pirmi moagi unya dili ta kabantay sa mga panghitabo labi pa ug mag uwan ug kusog,” said Seco.

(Authorities should assess whether the road remains safe for travel and provide an alternative route, even if longer, instead of allowing motorists to continue using a road where unexpected incidents may occur, especially during heavy rains.)

She said larger rocks had fallen onto the road in previous months, creating serious risks for passing vehicles.

SunStar Cebu sought comment from the Municipality of Sogod, but the local government unit had not responded as of press time. (DPC)