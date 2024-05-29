Rockwell Land Corp. to launch 3 new projects this year

ROCKWELL Land Corp. recorded a significant growth in its landbank with a total of 500 hectares this year.

This is projected to generate an increase in revenue for the company in the next five years. Rockwell Land chairman and chief executive officer Nestor Padilla said more than 90 percent of its land bank is located in the key cities of Pampanga, Laguna, Batangas and Bulacan.

This year, the company is set to launch three new horizontal developments— a new neighborhood in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan spanning 100 hectares to be called The Samanean at Paradise Farms; a 63-hectare mixed-use development in Lipa, Batangas in partnership with General Milling Corp. and a 38-hectare residential development with a hotel concept to be called Lauan Ridges.

Rockwell reported a P3.1 billion net income after tax to parent in 2023, a 35 percent increase compared to the previous year, surpassing the pre-pandemic level. P18.5 billion of revenues were from both their residential and commercial businesses, with retail growing 27 percent from the previous year due to improved rental rates and new store openings. / PR