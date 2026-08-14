Rod Stewart undergoes surgery

ROD Stewart, 81, postponed his concert at the Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026, due to what was described as a “minor medical procedure.”

“Due to an unforeseen but minor medical procedure that required prompt attention, Rod Stewart’s performance tonight in Cincinnati at Riverbend Music Center has been postponed,” a social media post stated.

The concert was rescheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 11, although it was not immediately confirmed whether it pushed through as of writing.

“Rod is disappointed to miss the show and appreciates everyone’s understanding. He looks forward to returning to the stage soon. Refunds are available at point of purchase,” the statement added.

On July 29, Stewart also failed to finish his concert due to a throat problem.

Stewart previously underwent surgery after being diagnosed with thyroid cancer. During his concert on June 19, he was also given an oxygen tank and assisted offstage. / TRC S