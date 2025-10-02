Roda clashes with Pael

RAMIL Roda aims to return to his winning ways as he takes on experienced Renoel Pael in the featured 10-round fight of Omega Sports Promotions’ “Kumbati 20” Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, at the IPI Compound in Tingub, Mandaue City.

Roda is coming off a painful ninth-round technical knockout loss to Ryang Ho Han in what was a competitive fight for the vacant International Boxing Federation (IBF) International super-flyweight title in South Korea on April 26, 2025.

The fight was neck-to-neck, with two judges seeing Han up ahead by two points, while one judge had it even. Unfortunately for the 25-year-old Roda, Han caught him in the ninth round.

Friday’s match will be a morale-boosting bout for Roda, a fight that should keep him on his toes.

The 34-year-old Pael is a veteran gatekeeper who tests promising pugs if they are ready for the next level. He has fought former world champion Andrew Moloney and one-time world title challenger Suguru Muranaka.

He has also fought up-and-comers, such as John Vincent Pangga, Reymart Tagacanao, Berland Robles, Benny Cañete, and Ramel Macado Jr.

Roda is 7-2-2 with four knockouts, while Pael is 23-16-2 with 12 knockouts.

On the undercard, John Paul Panuayan (2-0, 2 KOs) locks horns with Jay Clyde Langahin (2-2-1, 2 KOs), Jubert Cahimat (2-0) goes up against Dixon Ercillo (2-4, 1 KO), Mark Gil Gandi (2-0, 1 KO) clashes with Yulie Hindoy (4-3-1, 3 KOs), Erich Binoya makes his pro debut against John Loyd Atchaso (0-2), and Jonymar Loreño (0-0-1) faces off with Aduncio Mañozo (1-1). / EKA