Roderick Paulate open to love life at age 66

Veteran actor Roderick Paulate remains single but is open to the possibility of finding a partner at the age of 66.

He shared this during an interview on the vlog of jewelry entrepreneur Charo Cordial, who asked whether he still plans to have a love life.

“Who knows — maybe someone will still like me. I’m open to it,” Paulate said. “Sometimes you also think you want to have a spouse, someone to love, someone to be with, someone who asks you if you’re okay.”

Paulate admitted that despite his public image, he also has personal struggles and needs.

“Sometimes, when you’re always busy and seen as strong in life, people forget to ask if you’re okay. They see you as Superman — someone who doesn’t get hurt,” he said.

“I don’t want to appear pitiful. God is there; He is your ally. You shouldn’t grow weak.” / TRC S