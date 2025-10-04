Rodrigo absorbs TKO loss at the hands of Sandoval

HARD-hitting Jino Rodrigo suffered another setback on American soil after losing to undefeated prospect Cain Sandoval via a 10th-round stoppage last Oct. 4, 2025 (PH time) at the Chumash Casino in Santa Ynez, California.

It was an exciting fight between two heavy-handed warriors. Rodrigo stood toe-to-toe with Sandoval, a dangerous American prospect trained by legendary trainer Freddie Roach.

It was a competitive fight, but Sandoval was considerably up ahead on the scorecards after nine rounds, and Rodrigo needed a knockout to win. Sandoval was up ahead 88-83 in two scorecards and 89-82 in the other.

Rodrigo tried his best to get that knockout, throwing heavy bombs. However, Sandoval landed a left hook-right hook-left hook combination that dropped the brave Filipino pug. Though Rodrigo stood up, still wobbly, the referee didn’t bother to count and waved off the contest with 30 seconds left.

It was the 28-year-old Rodrigo’s third loss in four fights in the US. He dropped to 13-6-2 with 11 knockouts.

Sandoval remained undefeated and improved to 17-0 with 15 knockouts. / EKA